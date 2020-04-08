Is It Crazy To Buy iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) And Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

The shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iHeartMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.56.

The shares of the company added by 19.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.04 while ending the day at $5.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -120.43% decline from the average session volume which is 586840.0 shares. IHRT had ended its last session trading at $4.79. iHeartMedia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 IHRT 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $19.69.

iHeartMedia Inc. has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is now rated as Hold. Goldman also rated VVV as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that VVV could surge by 33.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.17% to reach $20.17/share. It started the day trading at $14.25 and traded between $13.15 and $13.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVV’s 50-day SMA is 17.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.66. The stock has a high of $23.90 for the year while the low is $9.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 107.37%, as 5.96M IHRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.18% of Valvoline Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VVV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 42,685 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,030,429 shares of VVV, with a total valuation of $236,018,316. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VVV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,502,185 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Valvoline Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,663,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 171,011 shares of Valvoline Inc. which are valued at $152,671,772. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Valvoline Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,119 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,027,755 shares and is now valued at $131,263,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Valvoline Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.