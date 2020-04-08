Is It Crazy To Buy Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) And Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

The shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essent Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Overweight the ESNT stock while also putting a $57.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 19, 2018. Compass Point was of a view that ESNT is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that ESNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.75.

The shares of the company added by 9.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.92 while ending the day at $27.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.81 million shares were traded which represents a -173.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. ESNT had ended its last session trading at $25.00. Essent Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $3.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.41, with a beta of 1.62. ESNT 52-week low price stands at $17.52 while its 52-week high price is $55.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.75%. Essent Group Ltd. has the potential to record 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Wells Fargo also rated CHNG as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CHNG could surge by 44.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.75% to reach $18.19/share. It started the day trading at $10.50 and traded between $9.62 and $10.11 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $17.57 for the year while the low is $6.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.38%, as 50.52M ESNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.68% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.95, while the P/B ratio is 5.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more CHNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,696,772 shares of CHNG, with a total valuation of $106,860,752. Viking Global Investors LP meanwhile bought more CHNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,451,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by 5.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,075,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 258,175 shares of Change Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $50,708,990. In the same vein, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,942,048 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,978,345 shares and is now valued at $49,733,667. Following these latest developments, around 0.18% of Change Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.