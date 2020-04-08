Is It Crazy To Buy B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) And A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

The shares of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B&G Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. CL King was of a view that BGS is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that BGS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.96 while ending the day at $16.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 1.66% incline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. BGS had ended its last session trading at $17.32. B&G Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.97, with a beta of 0.16. B&G Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BGS 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $26.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The B&G Foods Inc. generated 11.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. B&G Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.93% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.53 and traded between $6.06 and $6.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATEN’s 50-day SMA is 6.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.75. The stock has a high of $8.29 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 790264.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.44%, as 786,787 BGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of A10 Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 392.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC bought more ATEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC purchasing 723,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,883,675 shares of ATEN, with a total valuation of $48,957,622. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,138,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its A10 Networks Inc. shares by 1.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,862,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,343 shares of A10 Networks Inc. which are valued at $23,984,902. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its A10 Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,983 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,686,332 shares and is now valued at $22,892,122. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of A10 Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.