Is It Crazy To Buy Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) And Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

The shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Cowen was of a view that ADPT is Outperform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ADPT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $44.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.50 while ending the day at $24.95. During the trading session, a total of 856334.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.09% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. ADPT had ended its last session trading at $28.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 ADPT 52-week low price stands at $15.19 while its 52-week high price is $55.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Goldman also rated GPC as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $93 suggesting that GPC could surge by 19.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.37% to reach $86.00/share. It started the day trading at $72.81 and traded between $68.15 and $69.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPC’s 50-day SMA is 82.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.39. The stock has a high of $114.81 for the year while the low is $49.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.28%, as 3.06M ADPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Genuine Parts Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.36, while the P/B ratio is 2.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,216 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,979,609 shares of GPC, with a total valuation of $1,143,237,074. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $622,051,165 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Genuine Parts Company shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,064,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,215 shares of Genuine Parts Company which are valued at $610,293,933. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … decreased its Genuine Parts Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,978,815 shares and is now valued at $335,223,614. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Genuine Parts Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.