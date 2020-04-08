Is A Downturn Overdue? WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)?

The shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WisdomTree Investments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that WETF is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 13, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that WETF is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.53.

The shares of the company added by 12.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.32 while ending the day at $2.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 16.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. WETF had ended its last session trading at $2.31. WisdomTree Investments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 WETF 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. H.C. Wainwright also rated ZYXI as Initiated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ZYXI could surge by 32.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.61% to reach $17.56/share. It started the day trading at $12.75 and traded between $11.47 and $11.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYXI’s 50-day SMA is 11.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.81. The stock has a high of $15.27 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.73%, as 2.97M WETF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.95% of Zynex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.76, while the P/B ratio is 19.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 352.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought more ZYXI shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchasing 234,124 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 856,841 shares of ZYXI, with a total valuation of $9,485,230. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ZYXI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,342,493 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zynex Inc. shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 727,840 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,554 shares of Zynex Inc. which are valued at $8,057,189. In the same vein, Punch & Associates Investment Man… increased its Zynex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 293,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 538,575 shares and is now valued at $5,962,025. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zynex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.