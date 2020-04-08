Is A Downturn Overdue? Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG), Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)?

The shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by FBR Capital in its latest research note that was published on September 02, 2016. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. FBR Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ur-Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2015, to Buy the URG stock while also putting a $2.10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2011. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $2.52. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on December 30, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.45.

The shares of the company added by 18.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.41 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -215.4% decline from the average session volume which is 449490.0 shares. URG had ended its last session trading at $0.39. Ur-Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 URG 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $0.99.

The Ur-Energy Inc. generated 7.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 400.0%. Ur-Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is now rated as Underperform. Keefe Bruyette also rated LAZ as Upgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that LAZ could surge by 35.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.16% to reach $39.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.96 and traded between $24.22 and $25.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAZ’s 50-day SMA is 33.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.33. The stock has a high of $44.95 for the year while the low is $20.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.55%, as 2.92M URG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of Lazard Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.22, while the P/B ratio is 4.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 968.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LAZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 389,332 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,101,564 shares of LAZ, with a total valuation of $237,992,848. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LAZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $228,784,516 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its Lazard Ltd shares by 10.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,991,503 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 774,398 shares of Lazard Ltd which are valued at $188,279,811. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Lazard Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 321,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,530,709 shares and is now valued at $177,423,504. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Lazard Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.