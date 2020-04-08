Is A Downturn Overdue? The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.02 while ending the day at $16.06. During the trading session, a total of 886645.0 shares were traded which represents a -455.75% decline from the average session volume which is 159540.0 shares. BATRK had ended its last session trading at $17.43. BATRK 52-week low price stands at $13.20 while its 52-week high price is $30.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.86 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.63%. The Liberty Braves Group has the potential to record -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.74% to reach $5.31/share. It started the day trading at $3.79 and traded between $3.59 and $3.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BB’s 50-day SMA is 4.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.97. The stock has a high of $9.47 for the year while the low is $2.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.77%, as 39.05M BATRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.21% of BlackBerry Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more BB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -828,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,890,462 shares of BB, with a total valuation of $296,907,608.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by 143.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,006,539 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,197,529 shares of BlackBerry Limited which are valued at $78,497,006. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,291 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,625,327 shares and is now valued at $56,272,601. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of BlackBerry Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.