Is A Downturn Overdue? NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)?

The shares of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $38 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NeoGenomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Needham was of a view that NEO is Buy in its latest report on May 01, 2019. Needham thinks that NEO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.88 while ending the day at $24.95. During the trading session, a total of 832899.0 shares were traded which represents a 13.64% incline from the average session volume which is 964480.0 shares. NEO had ended its last session trading at $26.20. NeoGenomics Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 341.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 17.09, with a beta of 0.99. NeoGenomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 NEO 52-week low price stands at $18.52 while its 52-week high price is $34.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NeoGenomics Inc. generated 173.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. NeoGenomics Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PCTY as Resumed on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $108 suggesting that PCTY could surge by 35.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.61% to reach $133.57/share. It started the day trading at $88.79 and traded between $83.15 and $86.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCTY’s 50-day SMA is 117.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.11. The stock has a high of $150.73 for the year while the low is $66.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.84%, as 1.31M NEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.70% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 83.18, while the P/B ratio is 13.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 501.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PCTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 281,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,265,146 shares of PCTY, with a total valuation of $288,377,695. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PCTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,221,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,222,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,894 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation which are valued at $196,280,690. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,883,750 shares and is now valued at $166,372,800. Following these latest developments, around 31.00% of Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.