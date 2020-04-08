Is A Downturn Overdue? Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)?

The shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2016. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2015. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on September 22, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Raymond James was of a view that MCEP is Underperform in its latest report on August 05, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MCEP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.1315 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -81.86% decline from the average session volume which is 816650.0 shares. MCEP had ended its last session trading at $0.14. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MCEP 52-week low price stands at $0.06 while its 52-week high price is $0.87.

The Mid-Con Energy Partners LP generated 255000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.00% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.05 and traded between $0.94 and $1.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTRH’s 50-day SMA is 0.6664 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5566. The stock has a high of $12.37 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.82%, as 10.78M MCEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.19% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 116.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.70% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Leucadia National Corp. (Asset Ma… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,895,000 shares of WTRH, with a total valuation of $4,790,850. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,758,981 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by 18.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,595,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -800,651 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,422,146. In the same vein, Conifer Management LLC decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,000,000 shares and is now valued at $3,690,000. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.