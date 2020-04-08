Is A Downturn Overdue? LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)?

The shares of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $33 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LivePerson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the LPSN stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that LPSN is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2019. William Blair thinks that LPSN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.73 while ending the day at $20.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -6.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. LPSN had ended its last session trading at $22.57. LivePerson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LPSN 52-week low price stands at $14.08 while its 52-week high price is $45.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LivePerson Inc. generated 176.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.43%. LivePerson Inc. has the potential to record -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Keefe Bruyette also rated IBKC as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $87 suggesting that IBKC could surge by 52.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.37% to reach $76.69/share. It started the day trading at $39.75 and traded between $35.86 and $36.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBKC’s 50-day SMA is 55.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.38. The stock has a high of $81.86 for the year while the low is $25.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 77.80%, as 1.91M LPSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.71% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 577.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more IBKC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -87,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,745,465 shares of IBKC, with a total valuation of $171,596,014. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IBKC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,346,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its IBERIABANK Corporation shares by 0.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,779,424 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,378 shares of IBERIABANK Corporation which are valued at $100,503,972. In the same vein, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… increased its IBERIABANK Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,185 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,766,487 shares and is now valued at $100,036,170. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of IBERIABANK Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.