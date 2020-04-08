Is A Downturn Overdue? Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX), YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)?

The shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2017. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Ajax Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on September 29, 2017, to Neutral the AJX stock while also putting a $15.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2016. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $16. JMP Securities was of a view that AJX is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on October 20, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that AJX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.85.

The shares of the company added by 15.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.49 while ending the day at $6.30. During the trading session, a total of 502530.0 shares were traded which represents a -140.86% decline from the average session volume which is 208640.0 shares. AJX had ended its last session trading at $5.46. Great Ajax Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 AJX 52-week low price stands at $3.96 while its 52-week high price is $15.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.13%. Great Ajax Corp. has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. ROTH Capital also rated YETI as Resumed on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that YETI could surge by 38.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.91% to reach $32.54/share. It started the day trading at $20.76 and traded between $19.25 and $20.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YETI’s 50-day SMA is 27.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.14. The stock has a high of $38.61 for the year while the low is $15.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.19%, as 14.06M AJX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.77% of YETI Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.42, while the P/B ratio is 14.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more YETI shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 2,192,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,061,994 shares of YETI, with a total valuation of $176,890,123. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more YETI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $94,136,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its YETI Holdings Inc. shares by 8.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,407,181 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -319,896 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. which are valued at $66,508,173. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its YETI Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 303,628 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,147,997 shares and is now valued at $61,448,901. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of YETI Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.