Is A Downturn Overdue? Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)?

The shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cosan Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CZZ is Overweight in its latest report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CZZ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $89.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.01 while ending the day at $11.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a 12.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. CZZ had ended its last session trading at $11.96. Cosan Limited currently has a market cap of $2.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.57. Cosan Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CZZ 52-week low price stands at $8.56 while its 52-week high price is $23.70.

The Cosan Limited generated 1.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Cosan Limited has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Raymond James also rated PB as Upgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $78 suggesting that PB could surge by 22.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.74% to reach $63.67/share. It started the day trading at $50.99 and traded between $48.20 and $49.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PB’s 50-day SMA is 61.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.08. The stock has a high of $75.22 for the year while the low is $42.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.06%, as 4.51M CZZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.97% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 898.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PB shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,310,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,914,771 shares of PB, with a total valuation of $430,137,701. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $380,186,406 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares by 16.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,141,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 574,659 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $199,846,675. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,773 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,250,167 shares and is now valued at $156,820,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.