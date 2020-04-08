Is A Downturn Overdue? Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL), Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)?

The shares of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caleres Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Needham was of a view that CAL is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Needham thinks that CAL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.29.

The shares of the company added by 32.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.63 while ending the day at $5.56. During the trading session, a total of 3.5 million shares were traded which represents a -386.09% decline from the average session volume which is 719430.0 shares. CAL had ended its last session trading at $4.21. Caleres Inc. currently has a market cap of $236.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.24, with a beta of 1.79. Caleres Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAL 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $28.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Caleres Inc. generated 45.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Caleres Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.51% to reach $79.86/share. It started the day trading at $54.21 and traded between $50.95 and $52.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVR’s 50-day SMA is 62.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.08. The stock has a high of $98.90 for the year while the low is $33.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.08%, as 1.30M CAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.36% of Evercore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.68, while the P/B ratio is 2.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 720.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EVR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 5,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,633,429 shares of EVR, with a total valuation of $167,355,740. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,749,953 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Evercore Inc. shares by 218.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,157,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 794,360 shares of Evercore Inc. which are valued at $53,328,268. In the same vein, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… increased its Evercore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 667,250 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 996,350 shares and is now valued at $45,891,881. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Evercore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.