Is A Downturn Overdue? BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)?

The shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 24, 2019, to Sector Perform the BCRX stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BCRX is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that BCRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.91 while ending the day at $1.94. During the trading session, a total of 4.79 million shares were traded which represents a 15.01% incline from the average session volume which is 5.64 million shares. BCRX had ended its last session trading at $2.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BCRX 52-week low price stands at $1.38 while its 52-week high price is $9.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 115.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1300.0%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.45% to reach $67.13/share. It started the day trading at $48.213 and traded between $44.29 and $44.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WELL’s 50-day SMA is 66.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.19. The stock has a high of $93.17 for the year while the low is $24.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.52%, as 14.46M BCRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Welltower Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.03, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WELL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -558,912 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,771,998 shares of WELL, with a total valuation of $2,370,122,068. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,398,323,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by 6.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,103,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,829,854 shares of Welltower Inc. which are valued at $1,240,790,951. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 679,224 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,378,118 shares and is now valued at $1,070,250,242. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Welltower Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.