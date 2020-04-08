Expensive Market, What To Buy? New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Mountain Finance Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the NMFC stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $14.50. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NMFC is Neutral in its latest report on July 14, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that NMFC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.60.

The shares of the company added by 11.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $5.59. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a -149.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. NMFC had ended its last session trading at $5.02. NMFC 52-week low price stands at $4.62 while its 52-week high price is $14.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. New Mountain Finance Corporation has the potential to record 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated LW as Resumed on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that LW could surge by 5.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.33% to reach $58.00/share. It started the day trading at $58.52 and traded between $53.12 and $55.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LW’s 50-day SMA is 76.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.06. The stock has a high of $96.32 for the year while the low is $39.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.90%, as 4.07M NMFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.81% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.03, while the P/B ratio is 29.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -242,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,319,489 shares of LW, with a total valuation of $931,842,822. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $625,073,186 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,925,270 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,398 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. which are valued at $623,832,917. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 201,139 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,759,808 shares and is now valued at $385,985,037. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.