Expensive Market, What To Buy? Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

The shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Main Street Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Outperform the MAIN stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by National Securities in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Raymond James was of a view that MAIN is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that MAIN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.10.

The shares of the company added by 13.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.261 while ending the day at $21.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -82.23% decline from the average session volume which is 796900.0 shares. MAIN had ended its last session trading at $18.85. Main Street Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.36. MAIN 52-week low price stands at $14.11 while its 52-week high price is $45.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.23%. Main Street Capital Corporation has the potential to record 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Compass Point also rated PNNT as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PNNT could surge by 46.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.62% to reach $5.39/share. It started the day trading at $3.20 and traded between $2.85 and $2.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNNT’s 50-day SMA is 4.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.97. The stock has a high of $7.19 for the year while the low is $1.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 806555.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.51%, as 745,983 MAIN shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 580.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.69% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.62% of PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.