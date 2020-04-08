Expensive Market, What To Buy? Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

The shares of Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $550 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equinix Inc. (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2019, to Buy the EQIX stock while also putting a $477 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 454. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that EQIX is Sector Weight in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Stifel thinks that EQIX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 500.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $666.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $621.72 while ending the day at $623.62. During the trading session, a total of 621226.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.58% decline from the average session volume which is 599730.0 shares. EQIX had ended its last session trading at $652.22. Equinix Inc. (REIT) currently has a market cap of $53.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 103.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.62, with a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc. (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 EQIX 52-week low price stands at $440.72 while its 52-week high price is $658.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equinix Inc. (REIT) generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.99%. Equinix Inc. (REIT) has the potential to record 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. CapitalOne also rated EPRT as Initiated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that EPRT could surge by 50.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.82% to reach $22.23/share. It started the day trading at $12.67 and traded between $10.87 and $11.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPRT’s 50-day SMA is 21.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.89. The stock has a high of $29.34 for the year while the low is $6.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.50%, as 3.30M EQIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EPRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 111.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,168,857 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,677,021 shares of EPRT, with a total valuation of $152,501,894. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EPRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,952,709 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.