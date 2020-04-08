Expensive Market, What To Buy? Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

The shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entercom Communications Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.75. Wells Fargo was of a view that ETM is Outperform in its latest report on August 18, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ETM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.76 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 3.7 million shares were traded which represents a -205.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. ETM had ended its last session trading at $0.81. Entercom Communications Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ETM 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $7.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entercom Communications Corp. generated 20.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.5%. Entercom Communications Corp. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.47% to reach $232.71/share. It started the day trading at $23.53 and traded between $21.55 and $22.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOMO’s 50-day SMA is 26.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.89. The stock has a high of $40.87 for the year while the low is $19.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.30%, as 7.09M ETM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.13% of Momo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more MOMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -57,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,352,403 shares of MOMO, with a total valuation of $289,613,621. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt… meanwhile bought more MOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $252,264,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, Prime Capital Management Co. Ltd. decreased its Momo Inc. shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,228,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -163,603 shares of Momo Inc. which are valued at $113,402,630. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Momo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.