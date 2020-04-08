Expensive Market, What To Buy? Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

The shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the DRNA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on May 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that DRNA is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that DRNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.885 while ending the day at $18.10. During the trading session, a total of 542007.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.43% incline from the average session volume which is 717260.0 shares. DRNA had ended its last session trading at $19.81. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 DRNA 52-week low price stands at $10.70 while its 52-week high price is $27.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 152.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.48%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.59% to reach $24.93/share. It started the day trading at $9.54 and traded between $8.83 and $9.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VYGR’s 50-day SMA is 10.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.79. The stock has a high of $28.79 for the year while the low is $6.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.61%, as 3.93M DRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.82% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG sold more VYGR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG selling -400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,704,283 shares of VYGR, with a total valuation of $24,744,189. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VYGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,700,157 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares by 23.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 376,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $18,300,000. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,371 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,956,414 shares and is now valued at $17,901,188. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.