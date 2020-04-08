Analysts Turn Mixed On Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI), AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

The shares of Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2017. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stage Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2017. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that SSI is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2016. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SSI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.59.

The shares of the company added by 30.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.315 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -10.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. SSI had ended its last session trading at $0.31. Stage Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SSI 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $9.50.

The Stage Stores Inc. generated 26.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. BTIG Research also rated ATRC as Initiated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that ATRC could surge by 24.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.49% to reach $48.83/share. It started the day trading at $37.19 and traded between $34.215 and $36.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRC’s 50-day SMA is 35.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.97. The stock has a high of $44.51 for the year while the low is $22.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.06%, as 1.10M SSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of AtriCure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 407.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ATRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 30,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,430 shares of ATRC, with a total valuation of $193,828,744. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ATRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,516,115 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its AtriCure Inc. shares by 8.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,484,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -242,838 shares of AtriCure Inc. which are valued at $83,438,131. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AtriCure Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,229 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,902,652 shares and is now valued at $63,910,081. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of AtriCure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.