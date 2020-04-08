Analysts Turn Mixed On Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH), Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX)

The shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the SPWH stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. DA Davidson was of a view that SPWH is Buy in its latest report on December 27, 2017. Goldman thinks that SPWH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.91 while ending the day at $5.99. During the trading session, a total of 681657.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. SPWH had ended its last session trading at $6.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $275.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 0.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.00 SPWH 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $8.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. generated 1.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.17% to reach $6.58/share. It started the day trading at $3.16 and traded between $2.69 and $2.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSMX’s 50-day SMA is 5.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.54. The stock has a high of $8.74 for the year while the low is $2.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 282975.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.28%, as 222,758 SPWH shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 614.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.33% over the last six months.

Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… meanwhile sold more BSMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,510,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,352,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -138,882 shares of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico which are valued at $52,983,441. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 170,232 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,330,793 shares and is now valued at $36,711,769. Following these latest developments, around 14.30% of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.