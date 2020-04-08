Analysts Turn Mixed On Jernigan Capital Inc. (NYSE:JCAP), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

The shares of Jernigan Capital Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 05, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jernigan Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Mkts in its report released on October 19, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Jefferies was of a view that JCAP is Hold in its latest report on April 24, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that JCAP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.49.

The shares of the company added by 10.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.32 while ending the day at $12.84. During the trading session, a total of 604869.0 shares were traded which represents a -101.51% decline from the average session volume which is 300170.0 shares. JCAP had ended its last session trading at $11.63. JCAP 52-week low price stands at $8.83 while its 52-week high price is $22.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.84%. Jernigan Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.98% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.78 and traded between $18.31 and $18.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIMC’s 50-day SMA is 26.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.84. The stock has a high of $38.43 for the year while the low is $12.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1049394.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.27%, as 826,188 JCAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 465.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AIMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -24,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,774,438 shares of AIMC, with a total valuation of $100,994,921. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AIMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,341,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares by 7.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,744,456 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 248,435 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. which are valued at $65,490,535. In the same vein, Gates Capital Management, Inc. increased its Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,039,309 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,679,207 shares and is now valued at $64,349,330. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.