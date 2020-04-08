Analysts Turn Mixed On Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEI), American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $781250.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 246.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $1.73. During the trading session, a total of 823585.0 shares were traded which represents a 56.19% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. CEI had ended its last session trading at $1.83. Camber Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CEI 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $605.00.

The Camber Energy Inc. generated 2.25 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.45% to reach $117.67/share. It started the day trading at $76.05 and traded between $71.675 and $72.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFG’s 50-day SMA is 88.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 101.52. The stock has a high of $115.03 for the year while the low is $44.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.99%, as 1.31M CEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.78% of American Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 555.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AFG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 372,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,804,386 shares of AFG, with a total valuation of $546,931,371. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AFG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $529,092,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its American Financial Group Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,185,296 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,940 shares of American Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $223,225,544. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,851 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,944,530 shares and is now valued at $206,352,662. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of American Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.