Analysts Turn Mixed On Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

The shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Janney in its latest research note that was published on April 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agile Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 29, 2018, to Buy the AGRX stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 26, 2017. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that AGRX is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AGRX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 417.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.79 while ending the day at $1.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 55.43% incline from the average session volume which is 3.8 million shares. AGRX had ended its last session trading at $1.89. Agile Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 AGRX 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $4.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Agile Therapeutics Inc. generated 34.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.00% to reach $59.11/share. It started the day trading at $50.57 and traded between $47.77 and $48.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOKF’s 50-day SMA is 62.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.96. The stock has a high of $88.69 for the year while the low is $34.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.60%, as 2.38M AGRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.65% of BOK Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 354.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought more BOKF shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchasing 437,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,300,259 shares of BOKF, with a total valuation of $140,459,023. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOKF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,486,282 worth of shares.

Similarly, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its BOK Financial Corporation shares by 4.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 130,779 shares of BOK Financial Corporation which are valued at $123,292,021. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its BOK Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 165,120 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,572,123 shares and is now valued at $66,909,555. Following these latest developments, around 55.20% of BOK Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.