Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

The shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5. Cowen was of a view that TNP is Buy in its latest report on September 15, 2017. Wells Fargo thinks that TNP is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.47 while ending the day at $2.60. During the trading session, a total of 669035.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.93% decline from the average session volume which is 643730.0 shares. TNP had ended its last session trading at $2.77. TNP 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $4.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited generated 192.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.14%. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Stifel also rated ROYT as Upgrade on March 29, 2017, with its price target of $2 suggesting that ROYT could surge by 89.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.16% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.2288 and traded between $0.21 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROYT’s 50-day SMA is 0.3090 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1215. The stock has a high of $2.37 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 848005.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.48%, as 843,935 TNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 703.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Evergreen Capital Management LLC sold more ROYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -64.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Evergreen Capital Management LLC selling -1,994,566 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,077,924 shares of ROYT, with a total valuation of $267,325. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile sold more ROYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 82,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,400 shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust which are valued at $20,484.