Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

The shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Atlantic Equities advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Overweight the HIG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on March 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Buckingham Research was of a view that HIG is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Citigroup thinks that HIG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.58.

The shares of the company added by 8.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.17 while ending the day at $36.92. During the trading session, a total of 6.48 million shares were traded which represents a -99.37% decline from the average session volume which is 3.25 million shares. HIG had ended its last session trading at $33.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.02, with a beta of 1.03. HIG 52-week low price stands at $19.04 while its 52-week high price is $62.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.8%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. BMO Capital Markets also rated BFAM as Reiterated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $178 suggesting that BFAM could surge by 7.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.51% to reach $110.63/share. It started the day trading at $111.925 and traded between $101.79 and $102.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BFAM’s 50-day SMA is 137.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 149.79. The stock has a high of $176.98 for the year while the low is $64.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 107.35%, as 1.09M HIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.62, while the P/B ratio is 6.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 549.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more BFAM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -618,041 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,885,950 shares of BFAM, with a total valuation of $702,366,900. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BFAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $541,384,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares by 18.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,929,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 449,511 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. which are valued at $298,857,450. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. increased its Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,473 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,887,135 shares and is now valued at $294,487,770. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.