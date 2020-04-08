Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD)

The shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $39 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Goldman was of a view that THC is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that THC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.18.

The shares of the company added by 14.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.09 while ending the day at $15.52. During the trading session, a total of 4.43 million shares were traded which represents a -107.89% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. THC had ended its last session trading at $13.52. THC 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $39.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tenet Healthcare Corporation generated 262.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.45%. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has the potential to record 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.89% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4499 and traded between $0.36 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PACD’s 50-day SMA is 1.1282 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.1701. The stock has a high of $15.66 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.66%, as 2.15M THC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Pacific Drilling S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 612.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -93.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.88% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,986,519 shares of PACD, with a total valuation of $8,594,203.

Similarly, Abrams Capital Management LP decreased its Pacific Drilling S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,414,537 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. which are valued at $3,188,251. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Pacific Drilling S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 508,004 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,420,912 shares and is now valued at $2,330,992. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Pacific Drilling S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.