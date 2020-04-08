Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Imperial Capital was of a view that PLNT is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Berenberg thinks that PLNT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $72.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $44.44 while ending the day at $45.87. During the trading session, a total of 4.61 million shares were traded which represents a -99.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $42.56. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.70, with a beta of 1.19. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $23.77 while its 52-week high price is $88.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 478.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.45%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.10% to reach $28.11/share. It started the day trading at $16.55 and traded between $14.83 and $15.05 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.30 for the year while the low is $10.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.15%, as 6.79M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.30% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NVST shares, increasing its portfolio by 341.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 18,873,841 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,395,264 shares of NVST, with a total valuation of $364,465,244. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,408,412 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Envista Holdings Corporation shares by 576,384.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,817,130 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,815,774 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation which are valued at $116,787,922. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Envista Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,871,258 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,881,859 shares and is now valued at $87,874,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Envista Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.