Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

The shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2018. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OraSure Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2017. Raymond James was of a view that OSUR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on June 13, 2016. Mizuho thinks that OSUR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.1417 while ending the day at $10.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -75.23% decline from the average session volume which is 750600.0 shares. OSUR had ended its last session trading at $11.11. OraSure Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $670.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.99, with a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 OSUR 52-week low price stands at $5.23 while its 52-week high price is $11.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OraSure Technologies Inc. generated 75.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 183.33%. OraSure Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Mizuho also rated DEI as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that DEI could surge by 31.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.96% to reach $43.71/share. It started the day trading at $30.73 and traded between $29.22 and $30.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DEI’s 50-day SMA is 36.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.84. The stock has a high of $45.59 for the year while the low is $23.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.47%, as 3.02M OSUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DEI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 434,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,494,170 shares of DEI, with a total valuation of $747,317,127. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $517,487,463 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Douglas Emmett Inc. shares by 9.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,951,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -808,727 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. which are valued at $242,588,122. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Douglas Emmett Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 233,811 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,064,935 shares and is now valued at $215,551,167. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.