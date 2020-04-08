Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS), Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

The shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on August 30, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Motus GI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on August 28, 2018, to Buy the MOTS stock while also putting a $8 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.83.

The shares of the company added by 28.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.57 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 732812.0 shares were traded which represents a -546.56% decline from the average session volume which is 113340.0 shares. MOTS had ended its last session trading at $0.61. Motus GI Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 MOTS 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $4.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Motus GI Holdings Inc. generated 20.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.0%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. RBC Capital Mkts also rated FBHS as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $59 suggesting that FBHS could surge by 29.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.46% to reach $61.58/share. It started the day trading at $45.52 and traded between $42.86 and $43.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FBHS’s 50-day SMA is 57.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.25. The stock has a high of $73.28 for the year while the low is $33.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.84%, as 3.96M MOTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.26, while the P/B ratio is 2.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FBHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 47,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,849,446 shares of FBHS, with a total valuation of $642,238,540. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more FBHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $329,085,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares by 13.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,437,293 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,141,508 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. which are valued at $321,662,922. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,045 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,413,410 shares and is now valued at $320,629,983. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.