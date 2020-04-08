Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

The shares of Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $119 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Everbridge Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on June 20, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on May 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EVBG is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that EVBG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $119.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $95.40 while ending the day at $97.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -62.07% decline from the average session volume which is 618880.0 shares. EVBG had ended its last session trading at $106.34. Everbridge Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 EVBG 52-week low price stands at $59.85 while its 52-week high price is $133.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Everbridge Inc. generated 536.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.57%. Everbridge Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.72% to reach $123.56/share. It started the day trading at $107.62 and traded between $100.70 and $104.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVY’s 50-day SMA is 117.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 120.15. The stock has a high of $141.09 for the year while the low is $76.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.22%, as 1.36M EVBG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.64% of Avery Dennison Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.21, while the P/B ratio is 7.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 687.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AVY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -85,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,566,814 shares of AVY, with a total valuation of $974,571,342. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more AVY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $633,512,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Avery Dennison Corporation shares by 4.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,755,766 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 190,934 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation which are valued at $484,469,882. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Avery Dennison Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 63,492 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,930,443 shares and is now valued at $400,394,228. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Avery Dennison Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.