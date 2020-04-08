Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.52. During the trading session, a total of 6.89 million shares were traded which represents a -62.9% decline from the average session volume which is 4.23 million shares. CLNY had ended its last session trading at $1.63. CLNY 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Colony Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. RBC Capital Mkts also rated JELD as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that JELD could surge by 53.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.02% to reach $20.60/share. It started the day trading at $10.28 and traded between $9.22 and $9.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JELD’s 50-day SMA is 17.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.70. The stock has a high of $27.00 for the year while the low is $6.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.21%, as 1.95M CLNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 960.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pzena Investment Management LLC bought more JELD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pzena Investment Management LLC purchasing 294,501 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,976,393 shares of JELD, with a total valuation of $77,610,304. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more JELD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,600,884 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,904,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,240 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. which are valued at $57,450,766. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,784 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,415,100 shares and is now valued at $42,958,923. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.