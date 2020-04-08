Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Casinos Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2018, to Buy the CNTY stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2017. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on November 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.25. Brean Capital was of a view that CNTY is Buy in its latest report on March 31, 2015. Roth Capital thinks that CNTY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 177.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.42.

The shares of the company added by 11.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.60 while ending the day at $2.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -275.5% decline from the average session volume which is 411110.0 shares. CNTY had ended its last session trading at $2.52. Century Casinos Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CNTY 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $10.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Century Casinos Inc. generated 54.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.97%. Century Casinos Inc. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated RIG as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that RIG could surge by 72.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.25% to reach $4.39/share. It started the day trading at $1.30 and traded between $1.15 and $1.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 2.8662 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.7410. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 76.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.28%, as 98.19M CNTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.12% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 85,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,235,506 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $61,753,187. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,512,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,626,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,156 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $57,567,238. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,197,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,113,682 shares and is now valued at $30,291,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.