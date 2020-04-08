Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)

The shares of Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Castlight Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Hold the CSLT stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on October 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that CSLT is Neutral in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Dougherty & Company thinks that CSLT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.63 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -91.43% decline from the average session volume which is 585760.0 shares. CSLT had ended its last session trading at $0.69. Castlight Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CSLT 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $3.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Castlight Health Inc. generated 43.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Castlight Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $110. Exane BNP Paribas also rated URI as Downgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that URI could surge by 28.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $103.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.60% to reach $150.83/share. It started the day trading at $111.99 and traded between $104.01 and $107.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that URI’s 50-day SMA is 120.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 132.11. The stock has a high of $170.04 for the year while the low is $58.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.55%, as 5.36M CSLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.90% of United Rentals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more URI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -78,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,305,770 shares of URI, with a total valuation of $854,663,733. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more URI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $448,911,334 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its United Rentals Inc. shares by 4.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,985,007 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -180,309 shares of United Rentals Inc. which are valued at $410,057,220. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its United Rentals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,420 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,177,056 shares and is now valued at $224,019,062. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of United Rentals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.