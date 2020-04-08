Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

The shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avista Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by Williams Capital Group in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Williams Capital Group was of a view that AVA is Hold in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Williams Capital Group thinks that AVA is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.53 while ending the day at $40.78. During the trading session, a total of 538447.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.35% incline from the average session volume which is 551390.0 shares. AVA had ended its last session trading at $42.67. Avista Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.17, with a beta of 0.55. Avista Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AVA 52-week low price stands at $32.09 while its 52-week high price is $53.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avista Corporation generated 9.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.58%. Avista Corporation has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.68% to reach $71.07/share. It started the day trading at $48.17 and traded between $45.90 and $46.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BUD’s 50-day SMA is 58.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.56. The stock has a high of $102.70 for the year while the low is $32.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.17%, as 5.21M AVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more BUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 101,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,104,608 shares of BUD, with a total valuation of $578,175,305. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more BUD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $310,068,654 worth of shares.

Similarly, Manulife Investment Management (U… decreased its Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,327,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -168,046 shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV which are valued at $235,052,388. Following these latest developments, around 53.90% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.