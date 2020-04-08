2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

The shares of Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Recro Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2019, to Buy the REPH stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2018. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on December 19, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Aegis Capital was of a view that REPH is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2016. Brean Capital thinks that REPH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.55 while ending the day at $7.60. During the trading session, a total of 621577.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.71% decline from the average session volume which is 394130.0 shares. REPH had ended its last session trading at $7.99. REPH 52-week low price stands at $6.10 while its 52-week high price is $19.21.

The Recro Pharma Inc. generated 19.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated VMC as Upgrade on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $150 suggesting that VMC could surge by 18.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $103.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.60% to reach $132.61/share. It started the day trading at $113.85 and traded between $107.23 and $107.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VMC’s 50-day SMA is 120.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 136.59. The stock has a high of $152.49 for the year while the low is $65.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.95%, as 1.83M REPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Vulcan Materials Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.13, while the P/B ratio is 2.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 87,646 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,615,680 shares of VMC, with a total valuation of $1,579,516,538. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more VMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,205,315,517 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vulcan Materials Company shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,529,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,931 shares of Vulcan Materials Company which are valued at $705,682,943. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Vulcan Materials Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 319,217 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,661,582 shares and is now valued at $611,847,167. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Vulcan Materials Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.