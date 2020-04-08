2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

The shares of Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livongo Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on August 28, 2019, to Overweight the LVGO stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Needham was of a view that LVGO is Buy in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that LVGO is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.34.

The shares of the company added by 10.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.0901 while ending the day at $33.16. During the trading session, a total of 5.34 million shares were traded which represents a -190.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. LVGO had ended its last session trading at $30.09. Livongo Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.90 LVGO 52-week low price stands at $15.12 while its 52-week high price is $45.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Livongo Health Inc. generated 241.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. Livongo Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. SunTrust also rated AERI as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that AERI could surge by 65.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.92% to reach $36.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.95 and traded between $11.92 and $12.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AERI’s 50-day SMA is 16.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.89. The stock has a high of $47.94 for the year while the low is $10.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.49%, as 11.58M LVGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.99% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 999.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more AERI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -131,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,241,041 shares of AERI, with a total valuation of $84,254,054. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,010,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,168,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,529 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $42,773,684. In the same vein, Deerfield Management Company LP decreased its Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 759,892 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,532,147 shares and is now valued at $34,183,985. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.