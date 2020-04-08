2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

The shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 10, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $14. JP Morgan was of a view that IRWD is Underweight in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that IRWD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.595 while ending the day at $9.64. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -24.29% decline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. IRWD had ended its last session trading at $10.07. IRWD 52-week low price stands at $7.91 while its 52-week high price is $14.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 178.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 186.67%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.95% to reach $4.91/share. It started the day trading at $4.05 and traded between $3.91 and $4.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASX’s 50-day SMA is 4.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.69. The stock has a high of $5.70 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 554699.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.32%, as 783,901 IRWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.05% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 824.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC sold more ASX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC selling -1,616,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,435,270 shares of ASX, with a total valuation of $121,307,910. Schafer Cullen Capital Management… meanwhile sold more ASX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,191,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 3.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,215,198 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -260,591 shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $26,984,841. In the same vein, LMR Partners LLP decreased its ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,961,783 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,961,783 shares and is now valued at $22,297,068.