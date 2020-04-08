2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

The shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank was of a view that XOG is Hold in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that XOG is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.12% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 38.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. XOG had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 XOG 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. generated 32.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.69%. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated SF as Upgrade on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that SF could surge by 22.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.69% to reach $53.40/share. It started the day trading at $44.02 and traded between $41.09 and $41.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SF’s 50-day SMA is 52.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.76. The stock has a high of $69.10 for the year while the low is $31.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.30%, as 1.37M XOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of Stifel Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 602.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 210,966 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,714,087 shares of SF, with a total valuation of $318,437,511. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $250,004,766 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Stifel Financial Corp. shares by 2.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,454,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,604 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. which are valued at $142,614,887. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stifel Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 121,215 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,945,984 shares and is now valued at $121,610,220. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Stifel Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.