2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC), Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ellington Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sandler O’Neill advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2017, to Buy the EFC stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on February 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. Maxim Group was of a view that EFC is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that EFC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 09, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.53.

The shares of the company added by 14.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.81 while ending the day at $5.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -27.18% decline from the average session volume which is 994120.0 shares. EFC had ended its last session trading at $4.57. Ellington Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $240.54 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 1.38. EFC 52-week low price stands at $3.24 while its 52-week high price is $19.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.27%. Ellington Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Needham also rated LYFT as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that LYFT could surge by 49.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $54.87/share. It started the day trading at $29.76 and traded between $26.36 and $27.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYFT’s 50-day SMA is 35.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.04. The stock has a high of $74.99 for the year while the low is $14.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.38%, as 17.01M EFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.84% of Lyft Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LYFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 141.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 23,145,631 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,507,790 shares of LYFT, with a total valuation of $1,060,784,162. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LYFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $472,022,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,225,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lyft Inc. which are valued at $194,011,737. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,741,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,095,441 shares and is now valued at $190,512,591. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Lyft Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.