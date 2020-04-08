2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO), Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $11.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.32 while ending the day at $6.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -37.15% decline from the average session volume which is 744750.0 shares. ATCO had ended its last session trading at $6.89. Atlas Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ATCO 52-week low price stands at $5.39 while its 52-week high price is $14.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Atlas Corp. generated 258.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.39%. Atlas Corp. has the potential to record 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Raymond James also rated HLIT as Upgrade on June 14, 2019, with its price target of $6.75 suggesting that HLIT could surge by 31.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.85% to reach $8.69/share. It started the day trading at $5.97 and traded between $5.7549 and $5.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLIT’s 50-day SMA is 6.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.96. The stock has a high of $8.57 for the year while the low is $4.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.98%, as 6.17M ATCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.69% of Harmonic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 868.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more HLIT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -358,021 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,268,169 shares of HLIT, with a total valuation of $87,944,653. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HLIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,039,390 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Harmonic Inc. shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,970,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,421 shares of Harmonic Inc. which are valued at $34,391,929. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Harmonic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,482 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,747,716 shares and is now valued at $33,106,844. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Harmonic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.