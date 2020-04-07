Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE), Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

The shares of Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veoneer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Longbow was of a view that VNE is Buy in its latest report on January 14, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VNE is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.96.

The shares of the company added by 12.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.86 while ending the day at $7.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -53.83% decline from the average session volume which is 689170.0 shares. VNE had ended its last session trading at $6.60. Veoneer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VNE 52-week low price stands at $5.25 while its 52-week high price is $29.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veoneer Inc. generated 859.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.46%. Veoneer Inc. has the potential to record -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 26, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is now rated as Hold. H.C. Wainwright also rated CAPR as Reiterated on January 26, 2018, with its price target of $8.60 suggesting that CAPR could surge by 83.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.00% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.18 and traded between $1.01 and $1.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAPR’s 50-day SMA is 1.2965 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3196. The stock has a high of $8.85 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29096.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.56%, as 26,024 VNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.34% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 758.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CAPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 106.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 43,272 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 83,785 shares of CAPR, with a total valuation of $98,866. Two Sigma Investments LP meanwhile bought more CAPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,002 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $34,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.