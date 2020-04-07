Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Simply Good Foods Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Wells Fargo was of a view that SMPL is Outperform in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Bernstein thinks that SMPL is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.63 while ending the day at $17.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.83 million shares were traded which represents a -79.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. SMPL had ended its last session trading at $18.77. The Simply Good Foods Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMPL 52-week low price stands at $14.08 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Simply Good Foods Company generated 72.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.82%. The Simply Good Foods Company has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.68% to reach $71.82/share. It started the day trading at $41.335 and traded between $39.51 and $41.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 60.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.04. The stock has a high of $83.11 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.26%, as 23.12M SMPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,285,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,301,794 shares of C, with a total valuation of $11,124,651,847. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,196,814,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,861,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -510,889 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $6,083,367,046. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,743,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,090,422 shares and is now valued at $2,861,438,180. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.