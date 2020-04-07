Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

The shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stratasys Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Neutral the SSYS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on October 20, 2017. Loop Capital was of a view that SSYS is Hold in its latest report on July 25, 2017. Susquehanna thinks that SSYS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.20.

The shares of the company added by 16.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.31 while ending the day at $16.00. During the trading session, a total of 844094.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.63% decline from the average session volume which is 799080.0 shares. SSYS had ended its last session trading at $13.79. Stratasys Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SSYS 52-week low price stands at $12.18 while its 52-week high price is $30.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stratasys Ltd. generated 293.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Stratasys Ltd. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.82% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.88 and traded between $0.637 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCI’s 50-day SMA is 4.1353 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.0956. The stock has a high of $11.35 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.97%, as 24.40M SSYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.66% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -65.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 726,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,130,703 shares of GCI, with a total valuation of $76,148,953. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,037,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,766,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -147,913 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. which are valued at $41,017,679. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,001,917 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,544,750 shares and is now valued at $31,687,950. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Gannett Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.