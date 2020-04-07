Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $120 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Simon Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Hold the SPG stock while also putting a $109 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $156. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 162. Citigroup was of a view that SPG is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Mizuho thinks that SPG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 193.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $122.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.89.

The shares of the company added by 15.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $49.96 while ending the day at $54.06. During the trading session, a total of 8.2 million shares were traded which represents a -93.86% decline from the average session volume which is 4.23 million shares. SPG had ended its last session trading at $46.72. Simon Property Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 1.37. SPG 52-week low price stands at $42.25 while its 52-week high price is $186.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.7%. Simon Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.84% to reach $130.96/share. It started the day trading at $15.80 and traded between $14.20 and $15.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIPS’s 50-day SMA is 14.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.36. The stock has a high of $17.84 for the year while the low is $6.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.65%, as 14.52M SPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.71% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.97, while the P/B ratio is 3.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 72.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC bought more VIPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC purchasing 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,034,966 shares of VIPS, with a total valuation of $282,708,614. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $205,132,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,948,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 231,808 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited which are valued at $204,617,189. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 127,041 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,300,794 shares and is now valued at $196,309,187. Following these latest developments, around 8.45% of Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.