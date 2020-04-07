Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA), Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

The shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $105 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that RGA is Neutral in its latest report on April 25, 2018. Citigroup thinks that RGA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.32.

The shares of the company added by 13.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $82.83 while ending the day at $89.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -77.07% decline from the average session volume which is 728580.0 shares. RGA had ended its last session trading at $78.49. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated currently has a market cap of $5.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.84, with a beta of 1.06. RGA 52-week low price stands at $55.39 while its 52-week high price is $169.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.91%. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has the potential to record 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.93% to reach $15.63/share. It started the day trading at $2.19 and traded between $1.92 and $2.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIEN’s 50-day SMA is 4.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.29. The stock has a high of $9.71 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.85%, as 3.18M RGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.50% of Sientra Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 932.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more SIEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 90,210 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,227,680 shares of SIEN, with a total valuation of $17,713,979. Millennium Management LLC meanwhile sold more SIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,852,850 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sientra Inc. shares by 5.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,537,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 133,296 shares of Sientra Inc. which are valued at $10,634,203. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Sientra Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 323,376 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,394,712 shares and is now valued at $10,033,843. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Sientra Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.