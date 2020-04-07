Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The shares of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entegris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CL King Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Citigroup was of a view that ENTG is Neutral in its latest report on May 10, 2019. Berenberg thinks that ENTG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.91.

The shares of the company added by 15.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.50 while ending the day at $48.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a 2.34% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. ENTG had ended its last session trading at $42.11. Entegris Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 1.26. Entegris Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 ENTG 52-week low price stands at $33.75 while its 52-week high price is $59.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entegris Inc. generated 351.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. Entegris Inc. has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.67% to reach $81.21/share. It started the day trading at $44.87 and traded between $40.47 and $43.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLG’s 50-day SMA is 73.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.14. The stock has a high of $96.39 for the year while the low is $37.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.64%, as 4.85M ENTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.40% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -193,404 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,404,066 shares of SLG, with a total valuation of $1,051,414,937. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $538,700,819 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by 6.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,896,990 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -418,124 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. which are valued at $462,559,896. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 92,194 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,652,901 shares and is now valued at $443,413,554. Following these latest developments, around 0.46% of SL Green Realty Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.