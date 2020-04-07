Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

The shares of Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $75 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compass Minerals International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on November 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. Stephens was of a view that CMP is Overweight in its latest report on April 03, 2018. Stifel thinks that CMP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $58.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.90.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $37.51 while ending the day at $40.55. During the trading session, a total of 616127.0 shares were traded which represents a -68.2% decline from the average session volume which is 366300.0 shares. CMP had ended its last session trading at $35.78. Compass Minerals International Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.51. Compass Minerals International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CMP 52-week low price stands at $34.39 while its 52-week high price is $66.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compass Minerals International Inc. generated 34.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 86.5%. Compass Minerals International Inc. has the potential to record 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.1395 and traded between $0.1203 and $0.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENT’s 50-day SMA is 0.2885 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5359. The stock has a high of $1.34 for the year while the low is $0.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 405215.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.31%, as 375,594 CMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 920.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more ENT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 195,666 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,031,542 shares of ENT, with a total valuation of $8,709,463. Frontier Capital Management Co. L… meanwhile bought more ENT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,410,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,185,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,403 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $955,733. In the same vein, Emancipation Management LLC decreased its Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,670,904 shares and is now valued at $501,271. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.