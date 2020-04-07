Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Outperform the BPY stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.00.

The shares of the company added by 12.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.76 while ending the day at $8.24. During the trading session, a total of 5.26 million shares were traded which represents a -66.38% decline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. BPY had ended its last session trading at $7.32. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 BPY 52-week low price stands at $7.10 while its 52-week high price is $21.22.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.03%.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.29% to reach $10.85/share. It started the day trading at $2.76 and traded between $2.41 and $2.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 5.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.29. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.67%, as 28.53M BPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.80% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 56.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.58% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.