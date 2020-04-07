Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP), Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

The shares of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $49 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Popular Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 21, 2017, to Buy the BPOP stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2017. Kepler was of a view that BPOP is Reduce in its latest report on February 22, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that BPOP is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $53.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.07.

The shares of the company added by 9.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.12 while ending the day at $34.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 3.35% incline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. BPOP had ended its last session trading at $31.75. Popular Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.39. BPOP 52-week low price stands at $23.69 while its 52-week high price is $61.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.74%. Popular Inc. has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is now rated as Outperform. Nomura also rated COF as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that COF could surge by 48.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.92% to reach $96.89/share. It started the day trading at $50.17 and traded between $45.79 and $49.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COF’s 50-day SMA is 79.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.46. The stock has a high of $107.59 for the year while the low is $38.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.93%, as 6.07M BPOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.00% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more COF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -1,954,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,491,327 shares of COF, with a total valuation of $3,573,764,521. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more COF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,143,312,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,903,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -162,923 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation which are valued at $3,080,558,197. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 234,697 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,114,958 shares and is now valued at $1,863,606,193. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Capital One Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.